Denver teachers union, school district continue contract negotiations after 20 hours of discussion

It had been 20 hours of ongoing negotiations between Denver Public Schools and Denver Classroom Teachers Association Thursday morning, as the two sides continued to hash out a contract for teachers.

The two sides worked overnight toward a contract they could both agree on. Although an agreement had not been reached, there was some progress. The teachers union said it agreed on some parts of the new contract but not all.

The issue they are furthest apart on was cost of living wage increase. The teachers union asked for 12%, but the district initially offered 3.5%.

We were told overnight most of the small group present were union negotiators, and only a few teachers remained and planned to teach Thursday morning.

We spoke to DPS teachers Alicia Lee Rhodes and Dez Baldonado early on Thursday. Both expressed a lack of confidence toward both the union and the district reaching an agreement during the morning.

"I don't think it's going to get hammered out today," Rhodes said. "I think there is very little chance of that ... If you ask the teachers around here, none of us have confidence it's going to happen. We really, really admire our bargainers for sticking it out.

"Some things are kind of positive, but there are a number of things that are kind of disheartening," Baldonado said. "I don't feel like the district has been willing to negotiate."

If the two sides can't come to an agreement, they could choose to extend the current contract, or they can move into mediation.

"We remain focused on coming to an agreement that maintains a safe learning environment for our scholars and teachers to thrive," said Will Jones, the spokesperson for DPS, in a statement to CBS4. "We value our teachers and are optimistic that, once we come to an agreement, our educators will continue providing excellent education opportunities to the students we serve."

