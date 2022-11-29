Denver Public Schools superintendent concerned about increase of guns on school campuses

Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero is concerned about violence and guns on campus. During Monday evening's school board meeting, Marrero said there have been 34 incidents on or near DPS campuses this year, involving both real and fake guns.

Marrero said in eight of those cases, students brought those weapons on campus, "I'm thankful for students coming forward but I also know this is an important ticking time bomb. Eight of those situations are eight too many."

He also remarked this is not a DPS issue, this is a city, county even nationwide issue.

In September, a shooting happened just one block away from East High School. Two people were hurt outside of the Carla Madison Rec Center.