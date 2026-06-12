Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero applies for same position at Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero has announced that he has applied for the same position at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. In a letter, Marrero stated, "This is not a decision I made lightly and is not one intended to diminish or disregard the great success we've shared in DPS during my tenure."

Marrero was appointed to his current position by the DPS board in June 2021. The board approved a contract extension for Marrero last year until 2028. At that time, the board said they had heard a positive response overall from parents in Denver about how things are going in Colorado's largest school district.

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2 : Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is in the board meeting at DPS headquarters in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Board members say under Marrero's leadership, the district reached an 80% graduation rate.

Marrero's complete letter announcing his decision to seek employment elsewhere is below, provided by DPS:

To honor the commitment I made to our community in leading with transparency, I am sharing my candidacy for the Superintendent position at the Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

This is not a decision I made lightly and is not one intended to diminish or disregard the great success we've shared in DPS during my tenure. Over the past five years, I have taken great pride in remaining fully focused on Denver Public Schools. I am especially proud that DPS has reached Accredited (Green) status on the state's district performance framework for only the second time in our history as well as setting all time high graduation rates for the past four consecutive years. This decision comes after thoughtful reflection on several personal and professional considerations.

Regardless of the outcome of the Miami-Dade superintendent selection, my commitment to leading Denver Public Schools, our students, staff, families, and the important work ahead remains unchanged. My focus continues to be on successfully closing out this school year, preparing for the year ahead, and ensuring stability and continuity in service of our shared priorities to continue to advance the district.

Dr. Alex Marrero

Superintendent