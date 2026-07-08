Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero fails to advance in Miami-Dade County Public Schools bid

Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero didn't make the list of semifinalists for the same position at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. According to MDCPS, Marrero isn't listed in the top six semifinalists for its superintendent position.

Earlier this week, CBS Colorado reported on community concerns after a letter was sent by Marrero to the school board on June 8. He alleged violations of his contract, which might permit him to resign and receive a year's salary and benefits under a provision in his employment agreement.

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 19 : DPS superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero participates in a meeting at DPS Headquarters in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

On Tuesday, Board President Xóchitl Gaytán announced that a virtual special meeting has been scheduled for July 27. She said that the meeting "is sufficient to address any questions board colleagues may have regarding the superintendent's June 8 memo."

Last week, CBS Colorado asked Marrero whether he intended to invoke the contract provision allowing him to leave with a year's salary and benefits if certain conditions were met.

Marrero declined an interview and instead issued a written statement.

"I have clearly articulated my concerns. The Board has not informed me that it has materially altered the Governance Policy framework, nor has it responded substantively to the concerns I raised," Marrero said. "Before discussing hypothetical remedies, it would be appropriate to first ask whether the Board believes its actions are consistent with the governance model it adopted and the contractual commitments it made. I have honored my commitments and will continue to do so."

Marrero was appointed to his current position by the DPS board in June 2021. The board approved a contract extension for Marrero last year until 2028. At that time, the board said they had heard a positive response overall from parents in Denver about how things are going in Colorado's largest school district.