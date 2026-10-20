Denver Public Schools piloting new gym class, brings together students with and without disabilities

Denver Public Schools is piloting a new gym class called Peer-to-Peer PE that brings together students with and without disabilities.

In class at East High School, kids are free to be kids, to play and to laugh unapologetically.

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"So, I've had kids in the past that are now education majors, now special education majors, now PT (physical therapy) majors, or occupational therapist majors," said CarolAnn Skeats, who created the program. "It's been great seeing them want to go above and beyond just being in the class for the classroom; they want to do it, you know, for a career."

The year-long pilot course includes honors students and athletes learning to lead in an inclusive environment.

"Their need to do something and adapt something for a kiddo without even a second thought is the most heartwarming thing we can leave for society," said Skeats. "And our community is going to be better because we are introducing this at such a young age and allowing them to experience that it's okay for growth and failure, and to succeed."

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Fifteen-year-old Dodge tells us in sign language that this is his favorite class.

"By having this class, we get to build relationships with people with special needs and disabilities that might not get those connections without it," said Ryan Vanskoit, a senior at East High.

"The kids are doing the skills and drills; the kids are making up the lessons," said Meghan Ireland, a physical education teacher who runs the class. The kids are the ones that are, you know, trying to form and adapt everything to work for the entire class."

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Naturally, everyone leaves having gained something.

"I learned to be encouraged by other people," said Jakole Martin, a 12th-grade athlete in the class.

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The plan is to pilot the program in more schools next year. Those behind the program's launch hope it stays and grows so more students can experience it.

"It is probably my proudest thing in DPS," said Skeats.