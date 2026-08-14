Denver Public Schools adds mill levy override measure to November ballot

Denver Public Schools is the first district in the state to put a mill levy override up for a vote on the ballot this November.

On Thursday, the DPS Board of Education voted unanimously to add the ballot measure, which, if approved, would provide the district with approximately $44 million in property tax revenue. The current mill levy override cap is 25%. The new measure asks voters to approve raising that cap to 29%.

The change would constitute a $72 annual tax increase for a median-priced home.

The additional funding would be used to increase teacher salaries, invest in career and technical education, and fund additional mental health supports for students.

Housing and healthcare premiums have far outpaced both salaries and inflation, the district says. They added that the community has "expressed a clear desire to further invest in student mental health supports" and has indicated a need for improved special education services. Part of the funding would also help expand student career training opportunities.

Other counties in Colorado are also considering mill levy overrides to address budget gaps. Jefferson County is weighing a $135 million tax increase, Douglas County is considering a $54 million proposal, and Littleton is looking into a $10 million request.

DPS says it will conduct a citywide outreach and engagement effort from August through October. Election Day is on Nov. 3.