Denver police investigate de-escalation room at McAuliffe International School

The Denver Police Department has opened an investigation into a de-escalation room at McAuliffe International School, the largest middle school in Denver Public Schools. On Thursday, the DPS School Board hosted a news conference where they revealed the existence of the rooms.

In the news conference, a member of the board said that a whistleblower told them that students of color were being locked inside the room.

This is the latest investigation into McAuliffe International School after the principal, Kurt Dennis, was sent a termination letter by the district last month. Dennis had shared concerns regarding student pat-downs on kids who are deemed a safety threat, saying he had concerns about student privacy laws. The DPS school board will make the final decision on his termination on Aug. 24.

The school has been at the center of controversy since the termination announcement, citing that Dennis had released confidential information.

During a news conference on Thursday, at least one DPS board member urged police to investigate the locked room at the school and how students of color are treated at the school.

According to DPS, this was not a proper de-escalation room, according to district policy. Policy doesn't permit a student to be left alone in a room