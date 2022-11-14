Denver Public Schools hosts public comment session on school closure plan

Denver Public Schools hosts a public comment session on Monday afternoon for its school closure plan. The district recently narrowed its list from 10 schools to five, but there are questions surrounding those still on the list.

Those still slated for closure are Denver Discovery School, Schmitt, Fairview, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Math and Science Leadership Academy.

The district will continue to listen to feedback on the other five schools on the original closure proposal: Colfax, Columbian, Eagleton, Palmer and Whittier.

A DPS spokesperson said closing the schools will save the district millions of dollars, or enough to hire a couple dozen more teachers.

Denver Public Schools will decide on Nov. 17 which schools to close by the end of the year.

The sign-up for public comment on the school closures ended last Thursday, but the community can still attend the public meeting in person. For more information visit: https://board.dpsk12.org/meeting/#public