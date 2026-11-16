Denver Public Schools donates supplies to students in Durango following historic floods
Denver Public Schools is helping the flood-stricken Durango School District by delivering essential supplies to affected families.
Flooding in southwest Colorado displaced families and closed schools across the Durango area, leaving destruction that will take time to clean up and repair. Schools in Durango reopened on Nov. 5, but many roads in the region were damaged, and the district has been working with families who couldn't attend safely.
As winter approaches, DPS wanted to help families in Durango School District 9-R as the area rebuilds.
DPS and community hubs partnered to pack a truck full of warm coats, bedding, diapers, and other essentials to send to Durango on Tuesday.
In a social media post, DPS said:
"It's the season of giving and we're starting with a full truckload of love heading to Durango tomorrow!
After historic flooding in the Southwest Region of CO displaced thousands of families and closed schools across Durango, Team DPS and our Community Hubs stepped up to look out for our neighbors. Together, we packed an entire truck with warm coats, bedding, diapers, and other essentials to help Durango School District 9-R families rebuild.
Huge thank you to everyone who donated. Wishing strength, comfort, and brighter days ahead to the entire Durango community!"