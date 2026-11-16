Denver Public Schools is helping the flood-stricken Durango School District by delivering essential supplies to affected families.

Flooding in southwest Colorado displaced families and closed schools across the Durango area, leaving destruction that will take time to clean up and repair. Schools in Durango reopened on Nov. 5, but many roads in the region were damaged, and the district has been working with families who couldn't attend safely.

Denver Public Schools

As winter approaches, DPS wanted to help families in Durango School District 9-R as the area rebuilds.

DPS and community hubs partnered to pack a truck full of warm coats, bedding, diapers, and other essentials to send to Durango on Tuesday.

In a social media post, DPS said: