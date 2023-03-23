Denver Public Schools declares Friday a mental health day, cancels classes

After Wednesday's shooting inside East High School in Denver that left two faculty members injured, Denver Public Schools has declared Friday a mental health day and is canceling classes.

The district will have spring break next week, so classes will not resume until the first week of April.

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sent out a letter that said the following:

As we learn more about the developments coming out of the shooting that took place at East High School yesterday, I want to extend my heartfelt apologies to the East High School community, and the larger DPS community. No student, employee, or community member should have to carry fear of potential violence when they walk into our buildings each day.

To allow us all to take a moment to pause and process the challenging events this year, including the data breach, tomorrow, March 24, is a non-student contact mental health day for all DPS students and employees. To support families, we will have 14 Discovery Link extended care sites available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the district will be providing food pick up locations.

Marrero's letter also includes links and information for people looking for help with mental health issues. The following resources are presented:

Name Number Description Colorado Crisis and Support Line 844-493-8255, or Text TALK to 38255 Resource for mental health, substance use, or emotional crisis help – information and referrals National Suicide Hotline 800-273-8255 24-hour toll-free confidential suicide prevention hotline Second Wind Fund 303-988-2645 Provides free counseling to underinsured and uninsured youth that are suicidal Trevor Project Hotline 866-488-7386 Crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth Safe2Tell Colorado 877-542-7233 An anonymous way to report any concern impacting students (phone, app, online reporting options) I Matter Colorado imattercolorado.org Will direct students to an online survey for their needs and connect them to a therapist

The letter also includes TherapyDirect as a reference, which provides "same-day, online crisis counseling service available to adults ages 18+ in the Denver metro area." The first three sessions are free each year.

The letter concluded with a statement from the superintendent to "Please continue to keep the East High School community in your thoughts. Know that we are committed to supporting our entire community during this time."

The suspected shooter of the two East High faculty members, who were both male, was found dead in Park County Wednesday night. He was a student at the school. One of the victims has been released from the hospital and the other was listed as being in serious condition on Thursday.

East High School Principal Terita Walker also sent out a letter on Thursday addressed to her students and staff: