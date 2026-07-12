Denver Public Library ends Chromebook and wi-fi hotspot checkout program due to rising costs

The Denver Public Library will no longer allow patrons to check out Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots for use at home, ending a popular program that has helped thousands of people access this technology for about a decade.

The library's Circulating Technology Program, which launched in 2016, provided residents with internet-enabled hotspots and Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide.

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Right now, more than 800 people are currently waiting to borrow a device, but library officials say increasing costs and budget constraints have made the program unsustainable.

"We know that folks rely on the library for digital access, and it is one of our priorities to provide that," said Olivia Gallegos with the Denver Public Library. "It's been a very valuable, very popular program, and so it was a difficult decision."

According to the library, maintaining the technology came with significant costs. Wi-Fi hotspots cost about $357 per device each year, while Chromebooks cost about $239 each to maintain. The program's budget from July 2025 through June 2026 was $139,271.

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Library officials say replacing lost equipment and renewing the service contract would have increased expenses even further.

"If we were to renew, it was going to be more expensive," Gallegos said. "The program also is very expensive when an item is lost to replace it, and so we had to make that tough decision to end the program."

Even though the checkout program is ending, library officials say patrons will still have access to technology at all Denver Public Library locations and on bookmobiles. Resources include public computers, free Wi-Fi, and other digital services.

"There are definitely opportunities to get computer access and internet at all of our locations," Gallegos said.

Some library branches are already seeing strong use of in-person technology resources. At the Smiley Branch Library in Denver, staff say many patrons prefer to use computers inside the library.

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"At this branch, we have more people accessing computers that are in the branch," said Ryan Hurd with the Smiley Branch Library. "I think people like to be in the branch."

Library officials expect demand for in-person services could increase once the home checkout program ends. More than 800 existing holds for Chromebooks and hotspots will be canceled when the program officially concludes later this month.

The final day to check out devices will be July 30, and the program's service contract will end in September.