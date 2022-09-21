Denver Public Library closes all locations for the day after unspecified threat

Denver Public Library closes all locations for the day after unspecified threat

All locations of Denver Public Library will be closed for the day on Wednesday. That announcement came on Wednesday morning after an "unspecified threat received overnight" that is under investigation.

Library officials said they made the decision to close all in-person facilities "out of an abundance of caution."

So far there's no word on when the library system will be back open for in-person activity.

The library's website is still up and running but the bookmobile stops are canceled for the day.