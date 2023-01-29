Denver protesters call for justice in police killing of Tyre Nichols: "They're supposed to protect and serve. Not beat and kill"

Around 50 people gathered at Colorado's state capitol Saturday evening before marching to the Denver police station on Holly Street and East 39th Avenue.

The demonstration was a speak-out and march calling for justice in the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

"Are you guys mad?" a speaker asked. "Yeah!" The crowd cried out in response. Denver demonstrators were outraged Saturday over the death of Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers.

CBS

"Every time hear about another murder by the police, it's like murdering my son all over again," said Lynn Eagle Feather. She's a mother whose son, Paul Castaway, was shot and killed in 2015 by Denver police.

"He was having a mental episode," said Eagle Feather, "I called for help. I called the police and they killed him. I heard the gunshots that took his life."

Ever since, she's become an advocate for others, like Nichols.

"My heart goes out to Tyre's mother who I've seen on the news, and I cry when I see her cause I know what she's going through cause I've gone through it too. I saw the video of my son and it's just, it's horrifying," said Eagle Feather.

Lynn Eagle Feather calls for justice for Tyre Nichols and his family while remembering her own son, Paul Castaway, who was shot and killed by Denver police in 2015. CBS

Now Eagle Feather is marching for another mother's son, along with demonstrators from Native Lives Matter, Denver Communists and resistance groups. The protestors are calling for the abolition of what they call a "racist police state."

"They're supposed to protect and serve. Not beat and kill," said Eagle Feather.

"Nothing is gonna change until we change it," said James Radek with Denver Communists, "it's going to require massive disruption, massive social movements."

Denver police were aware of the demonstration and monitored it for safety. They said they "respect people's rights to demonstrate and encourage people to demonstrate safely and lawfully."