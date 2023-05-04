Denver Property Tax Relief Program accepting applications

Denver Human Services has begun accepting applications for the Denver Property Tax Relief Program. The program provides a partial refund of property taxes paid or the equivalent in rent to qualified Denver residents.

Over the past two weeks, homeowners in Denver and across Colorado have received their biannual assessment by the Colorado Assessors' Association which shows that property valuations have increased by double digits. The median increase for property valuations in Denver was 33%.

"The significant increase in property values also results in rising property taxes, which could strain Denver families," said Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a statement. "The Denver Property Tax Relief program is one way we can help and support the homeowners and renters who are most financially impacted by these changes. We want people to know there is assistance available for folks who are struggling financially."

Additional Information from Denver Human Services:

The Denver Property Tax Relief Program is now accepting applications for the 2022 program year. The minimum assistance amount is $372 or the total amount paid in property taxes or rent, whichever is less. The amount may be increased based on the applicant's income and the average refund is $1,000. Applications are accepted for the 2022 program year through April 30, 2024. People who may qualify include:

• Renters and homeowners ages 65+

• Renters and homeowners disabled for all 2022

• Homeowners who lived with at least one dependent minor child in 2022

More information about the program, eligibility requirements and application details are available at www.denvergov.org/propertytaxrelief.