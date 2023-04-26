Colorado homeowners prepare for 30%-60% increase in property tax bills

Homeowners across Colorado are bracing themselves for a hefty increase in their property tax bills. This is the year county assessors re-value homes and properties.

On Wednesday, those assessors warned homeowners that the values are increasing from 30% to more than 60% in some counties.

/ Getty Images

"The fact is that there is no reprieve for homeowners this year. From corner to corner of Douglas County and probably the state, all values have gone up quite significantly. If it's rural, if it's suburban, if it's large, if it's small, if it's expensive or inexpensive, all properties in Douglas County in the residential class are going up very much," said Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.

All of the county assessors urged homeowners to take a careful look at the assessment and see if their homes would have sold at that value last summer when the assessments were made. If not, there is a process to appeal. Those instructions are included with the valuations.