Denver postal workers join "Day of Action" to promote vote-by-mail ahead of election

Postal workers who are members of the American Postal Workers Union in Denver gathered for a rally on Tuesday. They joined other postal workers in 90 cities across the country ahead of next month's election.

They are in the midst of contract negotiations and wanted to raise awareness that all election-related mail is safe and secure by promoting "Vote By Mail."

American Postal Workers Union members rallied outside a post office in Denver. CBS

The union members are also pushing for better service from the USPS. Their message is that safe, secure and timely service should apply all year round, not just before elections.

"We have very knowledgeable people on our side fighting for fair wages and better staffing. I'm optimistic we'll get that done. Our last contract got signed without going into arbitration so we are crossing our fingers we'll get that done," said Laviena Vargas, President of the Denver American Postal Workers Union.

She also said that staffing needs to be addressed especially because the USPS handles more packages now than ever before.