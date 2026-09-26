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Police investigating after shooting in Denver leaves one dead, two injured

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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One person has died and two remain hospitalized after a shooting on Market Street in Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Market Street on Friday night and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators appealed to the public to submit any information, photos or videos they have that could help police develop suspect information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

In an update on Saturday morning, the DPD says one of the three injured men has died. They added that the other two men are in stable condition.

Investigators believe the incident may have begun as a fight between two groups that escalated to a shooting. The case remains under investigation.

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