Denver police seize 10,000+ pounds of illegal fireworks

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver seized an estimated 10,000+ pounds of fireworks over the weekend. The fireworks were being sold out of a residence in northwest Denver on Friday night. 

Police said the investigation is underway and didn't release any arrest information.

All fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. That includes possession of fireworks in addition to igniting the fireworks. 

