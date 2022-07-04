Watch CBS News
Fireworks are illegal in Denver, here's how to report them

Denver police want to remind everyone on the 4th of July that all fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. Now the department is making it easy to report those fireworks. 

Not only are setting off fireworks illegal, it is also illegal to possess fireworks in Denver. 

Police are urging people to report illegal fireworks by calling 720.913.2059 or online at denvergov.org/pocketgov and select report a problem and then select fireworks from the drop-down menu. 

