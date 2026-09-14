Denver police searching for suspect in shooting on Colfax Avenue

Denver police are asking the public for information on a man they believe was involved in a shooting earlier in September.

Denver Police Department

On Monday, the Denver Police Department released multiple images of the suspect that were captured on security cameras at various locations. They say the man was involved in a shooting around 2:25 a.m. on Sept. 5.

The incident took place in the 1900 block of E. Colfax Avenue, and investigators say he was last seen leaving the scene in a silver Nissan SUV. The DPD also released images of the suspect's vehicle in the hopes that someone will recognize it.

Denver Police Department

They described the suspect as a white male between 5'9" and 5'11" tall. He was last seen wearing a mask, black pants and a tan jacket.

They asked anyone with information on the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.