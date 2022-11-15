Denver police search for suspects wanted in hotel assault

Police in Denver are searching for two suspects wanted for attacking a person inside a hotel last month. The assault happened at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 3800 block of North Quebec Street.

Denver Police

When officers arrived, the hotel manager told them that they found the victim on the floor in a pool of blood. Hotel staff initially thought he fell and hit his head.

Hotel management showed video footage of the attack to police. Investigators said that the first suspect, in a red hat, was talking to the victim when the second suspect, in a black hoodie, walked up. That's when, according to the video, the first suspect told the other suspect something then the second suspect punched the victim, knocking the victim's head against a piece of glass. The victim then fell face-first onto the tile floor.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.