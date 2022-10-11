Watch CBS News
Denver police search for suspects who shot into car on 6th Avenue

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver searched for the suspects wanted for questioning after shots were fired into a moving vehicle. The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the eastbound lanes of West 6th Avenue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp. 

Anyone who knows the identities of those on the motorcycles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.
Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.
Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week   

October 11, 2022

