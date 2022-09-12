Watch CBS News
Denver police search for suspects involved in shootout

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened during the day last month. Detectives said that the shooting happened on Aug. 31 about 12:35 p.m. 

denver-shootout-denver-police-c-dacordova-frame-340-copy.jpg
Denver Police

The victim was in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street when shots were fired between the subject on foot and the occupants of a silver sedan. 

A shot struck one of the occupants of the vehicle. 

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 2:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

