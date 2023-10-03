Denver police search for suspect Jesus Arvizo in murder of James Montoya

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect. Investigators believe Jesus Arvizo murdered James Montoya who was reported missing on April 2.

Jesus Arvizo Denver Police

Denver police investigators said that Montoya, 26, was last seen leaving the Hangar 101 bar in Lakewood at 2:30 a.m. on April 2. Detectives have determined that Montoya was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Denver.

"We are asking for the community's help in locating Mr. Arvizo. We know he is in hiding and we're asking for help in finding him," said James Montoya's mother Corinna Montoya. "We're in pain and we would like some resolution in this case."

Amber Jean Dominguez Denver DA

Police arrested Amber Jean Dominguez, 30, on Sept. 5 for first-degree murder after the fact in the death of Montoya.

Montoya's remains were found in Saguache County in July. Arvizo, 33, lives in Denver but is believed to be in the Alamosa area.

James Montoya Denver Police

"I'm extremely proud of the investigative work that went into this case and we greatly appreciate the assistance we received from law enforcement agencies. I also recognize the tremendous void that exists in the Montoya family after the loss of James," said Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department.

The remains of Montoya, who lived in Lakewood, were found while the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was investigating the disappearance of Edna Quintana in Saguache County. That's the same county where Suzanne Morphew's remains were recently found.

Denver police investigators ask anyone with information on this case and/or Arvizo's whereabouts to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), where they can remain anonymous.