Denver police search for missing man James Montoya last seen on Sunday
Police in Denver need help finding James Montoya who was last seen on Sunday. Montoya, 26, has been missing since that day.
He was last seen at the Hangar Bar at Jewell and Wadsworth wearing a dark blue sport coat, blue slacks and brown shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department (720) 913-1311.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.