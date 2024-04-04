Watch CBS News
Denver police find weapons during search of hotel converted to homeless shelter

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Denver were called to a hotel that has been converted into a homeless shelter on Thursday. Officers were sent there to check on safety inside the building.

Officers found weapons during the search, something that is not allowed at the shelter. The former DoubleTree hotel at 4040 Quebec Street was converted to a shelter for the homeless in December 2023.

  The former DoubleTree hotel at 4040 Quebec Street. CBS

In the first three months after the City of Denver converted a hotel in Denver's Central Park neighborhood to a shelter for the homeless, calls for police and first responders rose 2,900% compared to the previous three months when it served as a hotel, according to city data obtained by CBS News Colorado.  

On March 15, a man and woman were shot to death at the hotel. The Denver medical examiner identified them as Sandra Cervantes, 43, and Dustin Nunn, 38. Denver police have not announced any arrests in the case.  

