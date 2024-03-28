Shooting investigation underway at Denver hotel turned homeless shelter

Denver Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at 4040 N. Quebec Street. 34-year-old Cameron Ware is in custody for investigation of attempted first-degree murder. Police say that Ware knew the victim and may have targeted her because of a prior conflict. Investigators were able to identify Ware as a suspect in the shooting through surveillance footage and tracked him to a different room in the building.

Cameron Ware Denver Police Department

A woman was shot Wednesday, March 27, 2024 She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive the shooting.

The shooting happened at the former Doubletree Hotel which the City of Denver converted into a homeless shelter late last year. CBS News Colorado Investigative Reporter Brian Maass found that in the first three months after the hotel became a homeless shelter the number of calls to police and first responders went up 2,900%. In January alone, there were 244 calls for police help with 22 disturbances, 10 assault calls, five overdose calls and one death.

On March 15, 2024, police responded to a double shooting at the new shelter. Two people died in that shooting, Sandra Cervantes, 43, and Dustin Nunn, 38. Denver police have not announced any arrests in the case.

After the double fatality on March 15th, Denver police added further security measures to the former hotel, including 24-hour surveillance by the Denver Police department, door alarms, more security camera, and now there is only a single point of entry to the building.

DPD said that the investigation into the March 28th shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).