Denver police search for 3 suspects who allegedly fired shots into home

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is searching for the public's assistance in locating three suspects who allegedly shot into a home.

Investigators say on Feb. 7 at approximately 4:49 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 4000 block of South Spruce Street. Officers say the group of suspects shot into a home while people were inside. 

The suspects are associated with a dark green GMC Yukon. 

DPD says anyone with additional information on the suspects or the investigation are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 2:38 PM

