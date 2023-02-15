Denver police search for 3 suspects who allegedly fired shots into home

The Denver Police Department is searching for the public's assistance in locating three suspects who allegedly shot into a home.

Investigators say on Feb. 7 at approximately 4:49 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 4000 block of South Spruce Street. Officers say the group of suspects shot into a home while people were inside.

#CRIMESTOPPERS 🧵: #Denver, do you have any information about these cases? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/Szf40PfWju — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 15, 2023

The suspects are associated with a dark green GMC Yukon.

DPD says anyone with additional information on the suspects or the investigation are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.