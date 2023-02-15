Denver police search for 3 suspects who allegedly fired shots into home
The Denver Police Department is searching for the public's assistance in locating three suspects who allegedly shot into a home.
Investigators say on Feb. 7 at approximately 4:49 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 4000 block of South Spruce Street. Officers say the group of suspects shot into a home while people were inside.
The suspects are associated with a dark green GMC Yukon.
DPD says anyone with additional information on the suspects or the investigation are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
