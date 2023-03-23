Denver police says juvenile in custody for allegedly attempting to shoot officer

The Denver Police Department says a juvenile is in custody for allegedly attempting to shoot an on-duty officer, according to a press release.

Authorities say, on Tuesday at approximately 8:48 p.m., DPD received a report of shots heard, while receiving a Shotspotter alert near 3000 Block of N. Gilpin Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to contact three individuals but one of the juvenile males ignored them. One of the officers approached the juvenile in an attempt to gain control and the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot in close proximity of the patrolman.

The officer was not struck as police were able to take the juvenile into custody. The juvenile is currently being held for investigation on charges of first-degree attempted murder, possessing a dangerous and illegal weapon, carrying a prohibited large-capacity magazine, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.