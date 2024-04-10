Denver police officers recognized for acts of kindness and compassion; many used own money to help

Nine Denver police officers recognized for acts of kindness and compassion

Nine Denver Police officers are being recognized for their good deeds. These are called CAP Awards, known as Citizens Appreciate Police awards.

These nine officers went above and beyond to help citizens in the Denver area. These good deeds include officers using their own money to buy food and gas for community members, booking rooms for elderly members and families who couldn't afford them, and helping return a family's trailer that was stolen.

These officers were not required to do these good deeds; they wanted to. Your CBS Colorado Reporter Brian Sherrod attended this ceremony and spoke one-on-one with Officer Tony Montoya, a recipient of this award. Officer Montaya received an award for using his money to get a family from Arizona back home. Montoya also helped connect the family with local churches to help.

Montoya tells CBS News Colorado it is an honor to receive this award.

"It means a lot," Montoya said. "Officers, every day, do things that are untold. It's just part of the job and it's a reason why we all joined; to help people. It was good to be appreciated for that. I look forward to doing it every day."

As of Wednesday morning, over 550 CAP awards have been awarded to Denver officers over a span of 46 years.

The officers recognized include Officer Armando Jaramillo Jr., Officer Frankie Archuleta, Officer Kyle Tennyson, Officer Jordan Hewitt, Detective Alicia Martinez, Officer Christopher Velarde, Officer Michael Kim, Officer Anthony Montoya and Detective Mike Felsoci.