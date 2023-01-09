Watch CBS News
Denver police officer suspended after New Year's Eve assault and domestic violence charge in Douglas County

A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though the District Attorney's Office only charged him with assault, a newly released citation shows he was originally charged with domestic violence too.

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.

The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

dpd-officer-jeremy-alan-olive-mugshot-dougco.png
Suspended Denver Police Officer Jeremy Alan Olive Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.

Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department and 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.

