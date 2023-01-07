Watch CBS News
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest in Douglas County

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.

Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. 

The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 

