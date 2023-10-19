Watch CBS News
Denver police officer suffers leg injury after brief foot pursuit

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department tweeted Wednesday night that an officer suffered a leg injury after a brief pursuit and is investigating a reckless driver in the area of 13th Avenue and Meade Street.

DPD says the officer was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

One person was taken into custody as the investigation remains ongoing.  

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson

First published on October 18, 2023 / 10:03 PM

