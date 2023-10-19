Denver police officer suffers leg injury after brief foot pursuit

The Denver Police Department tweeted Wednesday night that an officer suffered a leg injury after a brief pursuit and is investigating a reckless driver in the area of 13th Avenue and Meade Street.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a reckless driver in the area of 13th and Meade. An officer suffered a leg injury during a brief foot pursuit. One suspect is in custody. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/36QF5hEzbx — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 19, 2023

DPD says the officer was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody as the investigation remains ongoing.