Denver police officer suffers leg injury after brief foot pursuit
The Denver Police Department tweeted Wednesday night that an officer suffered a leg injury after a brief pursuit and is investigating a reckless driver in the area of 13th Avenue and Meade Street.
DPD says the officer was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
One person was taken into custody as the investigation remains ongoing.
