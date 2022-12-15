Watch CBS News
Denver police offer free gun locks at 5 rec centers on Saturday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is teaming up with its partners in youth violence prevention for a free gun lock giveaway this weekend. Police officers will be at five Denver rec centers on Saturday to giveaway free gun locks, no questions asked. 

The gun locks will be distributed at La Alma Recreation Center, Barnum Rec Center, Hiwatha Davis Rec Center, Montbello Rec Center and Montclair Rec Center. 

The gun locks are free to all Denver residents, no questions asked. 

First published on December 15, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

