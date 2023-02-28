Denver police lieutenant Involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash

CBS News Colorado has learned that a veteran Denver police lieutenant is under investigation after he struck and killed a pedestrian the night of Feb. 21 at the intersection of University Boulevard and Hampden Avenue.

The officer was off-duty and was driving an unmarked Denver police vehicle just after 11 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol, which is investigating the accident.

CSP said the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man from Denver, was crossing Hampden but was not in a crosswalk and was about 30 feet east of the Hampden-University intersection. He died instantly.

CBS News Colorado is not identifying the Denver officer since no charges have been filed. CSP said there is no indication of intoxication for either the driver, who stayed on the scene, or the pedestrian.

The lieutenant was driving a 2017 Chevy Equinox and was wearing his seatbelt, according to investigators with CSP.

State troopers did not provide a timeframe on when their investigation would be complete.