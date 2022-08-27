Watch CBS News
Denver police search for driver, vehicle that hit jogger on Kittredge and left the scene

Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a jogger on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. 

According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. 

Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. 

The jogger was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. 

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP). 

First published on August 27, 2022 / 11:42 AM

