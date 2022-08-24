Denver Police investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes

Denver Police are investigating two hit-and-run crashes, one of which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

One of these crashes occurred months ago, but the other happened this past weekend.

The first crash happened near the intersection of North Yosemite Street and 12th Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on May 24.

Police say the victim, who they didn't immediately identify, was trying to cross the road when they were hit. The driver's vehicle is a dark-colored sedan that's missing a side mirror -- or was immediately following the crash.

Then on Saturday night just after 10 p.m., a person was hit while on a raised median near West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.

The car involved was a dark-colored small SUV or crossover-type vehicle and will have damage to the driver's side mirror. This victim has serious injuries to their pelvis and left leg, police said.

Anyone with information about these hit-and-runs can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).