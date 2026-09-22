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Denver police investigating death discover possible "drug-related" lab

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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While investigating a death early Tuesday morning, Denver police officers made another discovery. According to investigators, officers were investigating a death near 6th and Fox when they discovered a possible "drug-related" homemade laboratory at that location. 

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Police in Denver investigated a possible homemade lab discovered during a death investigation.  CBS

As a precaution, officers said they requested assistance from the Denver Fire Department. 

The scene was cordoned off for an entire block while investigators gathered evidence. 

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Police in Denver discovered a possible homemade lab while investigating a death at 6th and Fox.  CBS

The circumstances surrounding the death remained undetermined, as well as a possible connection between the lab and the death. Investigators have not revealed what kind of drugs may be involved. 

The deceased has not been identified. 

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