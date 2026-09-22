Denver police investigating death discover possible "drug-related" lab
While investigating a death early Tuesday morning, Denver police officers made another discovery. According to investigators, officers were investigating a death near 6th and Fox when they discovered a possible "drug-related" homemade laboratory at that location.
As a precaution, officers said they requested assistance from the Denver Fire Department.
The scene was cordoned off for an entire block while investigators gathered evidence.
The circumstances surrounding the death remained undetermined, as well as a possible connection between the lab and the death. Investigators have not revealed what kind of drugs may be involved.
The deceased has not been identified.