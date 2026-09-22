Denver police investigating death discover possible "drug-related" lab

While investigating a death early Tuesday morning, Denver police officers made another discovery. According to investigators, officers were investigating a death near 6th and Fox when they discovered a possible "drug-related" homemade laboratory at that location.

Police in Denver investigated a possible homemade lab discovered during a death investigation. CBS

As a precaution, officers said they requested assistance from the Denver Fire Department.

The scene was cordoned off for an entire block while investigators gathered evidence.

Police in Denver discovered a possible homemade lab while investigating a death at 6th and Fox. CBS

The circumstances surrounding the death remained undetermined, as well as a possible connection between the lab and the death. Investigators have not revealed what kind of drugs may be involved.

The deceased has not been identified.