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Denver police investigate shooting in Park Hill neighborhood that sent 3 to hospital

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Denver investigated a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Oneida Street after 10 a.m.

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Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the 2000 block of N. Oneida St.  CBS

Police said when officers arrived on scene, three victims were located and transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known. 

The shooting happened near the Denver School of the Arts, which is located near a Park Hill neighborhood business area with restaurants and offices. 

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Denver police investigated a shooting in the 2000 block of N. Oneida Street.  CBS

Inside the cordoned-off area with police crime scene tape, there was a black Hyundai sedan and a Dependable Cleaners van. It was unclear how, if at all, those vehicles were part of the investigation. 

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Denver police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of N. Oneida Street. CBS

Denver Public Schools issued this statement, "The school was placed into a secure perimeter, but students had a late start and were not present. We did a controlled entry to allow students into the school by showing their student ID. The secure perimeter has been lifted."

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. 

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