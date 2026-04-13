Denver police investigate shooting in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood
Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the 19000 block of E. Robins Drive in Denver. According to investigators, one adult female victim was rushed from the scene to the hospital late Sunday night.
On Monday morning, police posted an update that the victim had died and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide. Officers said they were working to develop suspect information.
The identity of the adult female victim was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online.