Denver police investigate shooting in Captiol Hill neighborhood
Police in Denver rushed to reports of a shooting in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning. According to investigators, officers were called to the shooting in the 700 block of East 14th Avenue just after 4 a.m.
When officers arrived at the apartment building at 14th and Washington, they found one victim who was rushed to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries was unknown.
Investigators were working with witnesses to develop suspect information.
14th Avenue was closed to traffic during the investigation.