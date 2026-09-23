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Denver police investigate shooting in Captiol Hill neighborhood

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Denver rushed to reports of a shooting in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning. According to investigators, officers were called to the shooting in the 700 block of East 14th Avenue just after 4 a.m. 

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Denver police investigated a shooting at 14th and Washington in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.  CBS

When officers arrived at the apartment building at 14th and Washington, they found one victim who was rushed to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries was unknown. 

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Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. CBS

Investigators were working with witnesses to develop suspect information. 

14th Avenue was closed to traffic during the investigation. 

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Denver police officers investigated a shooting outside an apartment building at 14th and Washington.  CBS

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