Denver police investigate double shooting in downtown early Thursday morning
Police in Denver investigated an early Thursday morning double shooting in downtown Denver. Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of 15th Street and Lawrence Street before 1 a.m.
Police said the shooting left two adult males with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said officers are working to develop information regarding a suspect, including a description of the gunman. No arrests had been made as of 8 a.m. Thursday.