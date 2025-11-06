Watch CBS News
Denver police investigate double shooting in downtown early Thursday morning

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver investigated an early Thursday morning double shooting in downtown Denver. Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of 15th Street and Lawrence Street before 1 a.m.

Police said the shooting left two adult males with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said officers are working to develop information regarding a suspect, including a description of the gunman. No arrests had been made as of 8 a.m. Thursday. 

