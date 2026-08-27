Denver police search for aggravated assault suspects in downtown Denver

Denver police are searching for five aggravated assault suspects in downtown Denver stemming from an incident in July.

On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department issued a crime alert asking the public to help identify the suspects who were involved in the assault.

Police say it took place just before 12:45 a.m. on July 27 at 20th Avenue and Broadway. Investigators released photos of the five suspects taken from surveillance video in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Denver Police Department

They described the suspects as young men between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.