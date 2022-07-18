Denver police investigating fatal hit & run crash on East Colfax Avenue

Denver Police say a pedestrian died after a driver hit them on July 11. Now, police want to find that driver and vehicle.

They are looking for the dark-colored vehicle in the picture below.

Denver Police

Officers responded to the area near East Colfax AVenue and North Quebec Street at around 10 p.m. Investigators say the driver was heading east when they hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Colfax Avenue.

They expect the vehicle to have moderate to extreme damage on the front.

Call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers if you have more information at (720) 913-7867.