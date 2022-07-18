Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigating fatal hit & run crash on East Colfax Avenue

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police investigating fatal hit & run crash on East Colfax Avenue
Denver police investigating fatal hit & run crash on East Colfax Avenue 00:20

Denver Police say a pedestrian died after a driver hit them on July 11. Now, police want to find that driver and vehicle.

They are looking for the dark-colored vehicle in the picture below.

colfax-quebec-fatal-auto-ped-from-denver-pd-and-crime-stoppers.jpg
Denver Police

Officers responded to the area near East Colfax AVenue and North Quebec Street at around 10 p.m. Investigators say the driver was heading east when they hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Colfax Avenue.

They expect the vehicle to have moderate to extreme damage on the front.

Call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers if you have more information at (720) 913-7867. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 2:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.