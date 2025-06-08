Denver police say driver flees scene of crash with officer inside the vehicle

The Denver Police Department said one of its officers had a close call Sunday after a suspect crashed a vehicle, then tried to flee the scene with the officer inside.

Police said the crash occurred around 3:46 p.m. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Osage Street. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive person inside a white GMC Yukon. Authorities said an officer entered the vehicle to turn it off and render aid to the driver, when the driver suddenly regained consciousness and tried to flee the scene with the officer still inside.

CBS

A few blocks away, police used a precision immobilization technique and forced the Yukon into a light pole, bringing it to a stop. Officers then took the suspect into custody.

No one was injured in the crash, said police, and the case remains under investigation.