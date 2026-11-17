The Denver Police Department is hosting its annual food distribution to feed families in need.

This is the seventh year Denver Police have collected Thanksgiving food to give to families. Along with a frozen turkey or Cornish game hen, the bags will be stuffed with green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, a gravy packet, and corn.

The Denver Police Department has collected Thanksgiving food to give to families this holiday season. CBS

To support this distribution drive, AT&T donated $20,000 for the meals, Walmart provided the food at a significant discount, and the Denver Police Foundation coordinated the funding and partnership.

"AT&T, Wal-Mart and the Denver Police Foundation continue to demonstrate the true meaning of Thanksgiving by making it possible for 1,000 families to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal and help ease the burden of having to purchase these items themselves or potentially go without a meal," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "We are honored to join these partners in bringing these meals to our community."

This is the seventh year Denver police have collected Thanksgiving food to give to families. CBS

Once each bag is filled, volunteers place them in the back of patrol vehicles to be distributed. All the volunteers say they have the same goal: making sure no one goes hungry.

"It's no surprise families are struggling with a pretty tight economy," Timi Aguilar, External Affairs, AT&T. "According to the Colorado Health Access Survey, more Coloradoans couldn't afford all the food needed in the past year than in 2025."