Denver police using data and technology to stop rising car thefts

There are lots of reasons people steal cars. Some do it to joyride, some are trying to be cool by participating in a TikTok trend, but one group of thieves is way more dangerous than others.

"People who steal cars to commit other crimes," said Commander Jacob Herrera who is in charge of the program.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas has decided to go after them. He has formed the Denver Auto Theft Team or "DATT" for short.

"It's an undercover team with uniform support that does proactive surveillance of high theft areas and they go after people stealing cars citywide," said Herrera.

It's more than just sitting around and watching cars. They use data and technology like license plate readers to guide them to where cars are being stolen the most.

"The goal is to put more experienced talented detectives toward attacking what we believe is the most or second highest community crime problem in the city," said Herrera.

It seems to be working. DPD ran a pilot program this spring and it led to 104 arrests. 64 of auto theft, and 80 recovered stolen vehicles. Additionally, nine illegal guns were recovered. But that's not a huge surprise for DPD.

"Everything Chief Thomas wants to do is based on evidence," said Herrera.

Just because DPD is ramping up their efforts doesn't mean you can rest on your laurels. They say make sure you take preventative measures like locking doors, parking in well-lit areas and taking valuables out of your vehicle.

Also, take advantage of all the tools they provide for residents so you can get your car back if it does get stolen.

"Meet us halfway. Register with Denver Track and DATT is out there to find your car if it's stolen and you are registered," said Herrera.

To learn more or sign up for Denver Track visit the city's website.