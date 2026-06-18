Denver police investigate crash with serious injuries at 9th and Colorado Blvd.

Denver police investigated a crash that involved serious injuries at 9th and Colorado Boulevard early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash just after 5 a.m.

Police in Denver investigated a crash with serious injuries at 9th and Colorado early Thursday morning. CBS

CBS Colorado's helicopter was over the crash scene, which appeared to show just one vehicle that had crashed into a traffic light pole. Red caution tape cordoned off the northeast corner of the intersection.

Denver police investigated a crash at 9th and Colorado. CBS

Police said drivers could expect delays in the area during the crash investigation and cleanup.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.