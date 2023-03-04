Denver police seeking consent to track stolen cars as incidents remain on rise

The Denver Police Department is launching a new program they say will help them curb crime throughout the city by starting with tracking some cars.

DPD is asking residents with GPS, AirTag or other tracking devices in their cars to register their consent for tracking with the department.

By doing so DPD said they will have an expedited avenue to tracking stolen cars and recovering them.

The new system, called DenverTrack, has launched.

"Everything starts with vehicle crime. A lot of our burglaries, our property crimes and violent crimes start with the use of a stolen vehicle," said Ryan Harris, an officer with Denver police. "Auto theft was an issue in the '80s, it was an issue in the '90s and 2000s. But, we are seeing a level of auto theft that is much higher than what we have seen before."

CBS

DPD cited the new program was inspired by a similar initiative in Cook County, IL, where residents were encouraged to register their tracking devices with the police department.

The department says most cars made after 2014 already have a form of tracking built within them and added that cheap tracking alternatives like Apple AirTags and other GPS devices are already being used to keep track of vehicles in the case of theft.

The department wants to gain consent right now to be able to track stolen vehicles once they are reported.

"Regardless of what kind of car they have, people are taking it upon themselves to put a tracking device in their car," Harris said.

"Many auto thefts lead to other crimes, often violent crimes," said Chief Ron Thomas.

CBS

Those who register their vehicle's tracking device will also be given free stickers that can be placed in their windows that advertise that the car has a tracking device built within it that DPD would have access to.

"The desire to steal a car when we advertise the sticker reduces by up to 50%," Harris said.

Harris said DPD would not be able to access the tracking device until after a car was reported stolen to police. The program is being offered to residents and people who work in the City of Denver.

Those who cannot register their tracking devices online at are encouraged to visit any of DPD's six stations Monday through Friday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. where an officer can help them register in person.

"Do not go find your own stolen car. Work with the police department and we will help you safely recover your vehicle," Harris said.