Denver police can't issue traffic citations to autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are here in Denver with plans to expand even further, in fact more of these autonomous vehicle companies could be eyeing a launch in the Mile High City. So, we wanted to know who's responsible when things don't go as planned.

Waymo has gotten off to an interesting start here in Denver.

"It just stopped in the middle of the road, it just stopped," a man told CBS Colorado a few weeks ago after he was involved in a crash with one.

A Waymo wandered through a farmer's market in Denver. @denverseamoss

Bystanders have also taken footage of the cars making their way through a road with wet pavement, and a popular Denver farmers market.

"It's important topic because there's absolutely a need for guardrails on autonomous vehicles," said State Representative Sheila Lieder, a Democrat from Jefferson County.

These real-life scenarios prompted us to take a look into accountability and parameters, and we learned there's a gray area with autonomous vehicles.

"My mind is who gets the ticket?" said Lieder.

Denver police say, "if there's no driver in an autonomous vehicle, there currently isn't a mechanism within state law for issuing a citation for a traffic infraction."

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says it can issue an autonomous vehicle a parking citation, but can't put a limit on how many autonomous vehicle companies can operate in the city.

"2017, it, you know, was probably a good fit, but we have Waymo's running all over now," said Lieder

Lieder is referring to the bill signed into law roughly a decade ago that gave the green light for these vehicles to come to Colorado. She's since sponsored legislation to place parameters on autonomous semis, and is not only working to bring back a similar bill back this session, but is taking a look at what else should be established as state law.

"We're looking at all different types of options, and we got a lot of stakeholdering to do."